Odisha sees 2,267 new COVID cases, three deaths

Published: 15th April 2021 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

The test positivity rate has soared to 6.81 pc from 6.36 pc a day before. As many as 33,251 tests were conducted.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The new Covid-19 cases rose by over 27 per cent in a day and the daily caseload crossed 2,000 mark for the first time this year as 2,267 people tested positive in last 24 hours. Three patients also succumbed to the disease during the period.

As many as 1,314 cases detected among people in quarantine and 953 were local infections. The local transmission also went up by 27.23 pc over the previous day’s count of 749 cases pushing the active cases to 11,634. Seven districts logged more than 100 cases with the worst hit Sundargarh witnessing a big leap of 458 cases from 214 the previous day. Khurda recorded 348 cases, followed by Sambalpur and Bargarh 120 each, Cuttack 117 and Nuapada and Nabarangpur 104 each.    

The seven districts accounted for around 60 pc of the caseload. Among other districts, the rising infection in Balangir, Cuttack, Puri, Ganjam, Balasore and Mayurbhanj has also posed a big challenge putting stress on the existing health infrastructure.

Three people, all men, aged 43, 72 and 32 died of the disease taking the death toll to 1933. While the 43-year-old man of Balangir district was also suffering from diabetes mellitus, the 72-year-old of Ganjam district was suffering from carcinoma stomach, hypertension and coronary artery disease. The 32-year-old of Jajpur district was suffering from sickle cell disease. 

The test positivity rate has soared to 6.81 pc from 6.36 pc a day before. As many as 33,251 tests were conducted. Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra and Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra, who visited Sundargarh and Sambalpur districts, directed the officials to ramp up health infrastructure in a war footing.

