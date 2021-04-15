Record spike in COVID cases in Sundargarh as Chief Secretary reviews scene

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: As Sundargarh reported its highest single day spike of 458 positive cases, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra took stock of the Covid situation in Sundargarh on Wednesday.

After holding a review meeting with district officials, Mahapatra said the Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital (MCH) would start operating in 48 hours as dedicated Covid facility. Besides, the JP Hospital has dedicated 250 beds including 100 in ICU for Covid patients. Shanti Memorial Hospital is also treating around 90 patients.

“Steps have been taken to set up multiple Covid care centres across the district with combined strength of 1,000 beds with oxygen facilities. The new NTPC MCH at Sundargarh town with 400 beds is being readied with oxygen facilities and a part of it has been made operational,” he informed.

The Rourkela administration has been instructed to strictly enforce the safety guidelines. If needed, micro-containment zones would be created and border checking intensified to prevent virus spread in the district. “All control rooms and call centre helplines would be activated and the administration will carry out public awareness drives. Instructions have been given to immediately test persons with Covid symptoms,” the Chief Secretary added.

Among others, Additional Chief Secretary, Health Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra, Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan and CDMO Dr SK Mishra were present.