STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

631 new Covid cases reported in Odisha' s Sundargarh  

The Covid crisis in Sundargarh showed no signs of relenting as a whopping 631 new cases were reported from the district on Thursday.

Published: 16th April 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 , amid a countrywide spike in coronavirus cases, at a bus stand in Jammu, Wednesday

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Covid crisis in Sundargarh showed no signs of relenting as a whopping 631 new cases were reported from the district on Thursday. The fresh cases included 330 from Rourkela city. Sundargarh’s active case tally now stands at 2,856.  

With the situation deteriorating alarmingly, the administration has tightened the rope against violators of Covid guidelines. In the last 24 hours, five shops at Uditnagar, Sector-19 and Jhirpani besides one in Bonai sub-division were sealed for violation of norms. Rourkela police also collected a fine of `72,000 from violators. 

All border entry points of Rourkela and Sundargarh police districts are under strict surveillance. Rourkela ADM Aboli Sunil Naravane said IICs of all police stations, five teams of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) and two other squads are engaged in enforcement activities. 

Sources said the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has also formed an enforcement squad to ensure strict adherence to guidelines at multiple food courts in its captive townships. Chief district medical officer, Sundargarh Dr SK Mishra  said the new virus strain is rapidly spreading infection in the industrial and mining district which has a large floating population.

Besides, fed up with restrictions, people have become complacent. He hoped that with the ongoing active surveillance, testing, vaccination and strict enforcement of Covid rules, the upward trend would come down.

Infected youth roams freely, locals protest
Rourkela: Unease prevailed in Malgodam slum within Uditnagar police limits here on Wednesday night after residents objected to free movement of a Covid-19 positive patient in the locality. Sources said, the 22-year-old youth was staying in a rented single-room house and didn’t have provision for home isolation. After testing positive at Rourkela Government Hospital on Wednesday, he was advised home isolation. In the evening, he was found roaming in the slum.

Raising objection to his free movement, slum dwellers gheraoed the police aid post at Malgodam. Subsequently, police personnel assured the irate locals that the authorities concerned have been informed to take the patient for institutional quarantine. Local residents however claimed that till Thursday evening, the infected youth was in his-one room house with other family members. Laxmi Singh, a local, demanded immediate testing of those who came in contact with the youth’s family members and proper sanitisation of the locality.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sundargarh covid cases
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp