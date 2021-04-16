631 new Covid cases reported in Odisha' s Sundargarh  

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Covid crisis in Sundargarh showed no signs of relenting as a whopping 631 new cases were reported from the district on Thursday. The fresh cases included 330 from Rourkela city. Sundargarh’s active case tally now stands at 2,856.

With the situation deteriorating alarmingly, the administration has tightened the rope against violators of Covid guidelines. In the last 24 hours, five shops at Uditnagar, Sector-19 and Jhirpani besides one in Bonai sub-division were sealed for violation of norms. Rourkela police also collected a fine of `72,000 from violators.

All border entry points of Rourkela and Sundargarh police districts are under strict surveillance. Rourkela ADM Aboli Sunil Naravane said IICs of all police stations, five teams of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) and two other squads are engaged in enforcement activities.

Sources said the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has also formed an enforcement squad to ensure strict adherence to guidelines at multiple food courts in its captive townships. Chief district medical officer, Sundargarh Dr SK Mishra said the new virus strain is rapidly spreading infection in the industrial and mining district which has a large floating population.

Besides, fed up with restrictions, people have become complacent. He hoped that with the ongoing active surveillance, testing, vaccination and strict enforcement of Covid rules, the upward trend would come down.

Infected youth roams freely, locals protest

Rourkela: Unease prevailed in Malgodam slum within Uditnagar police limits here on Wednesday night after residents objected to free movement of a Covid-19 positive patient in the locality. Sources said, the 22-year-old youth was staying in a rented single-room house and didn’t have provision for home isolation. After testing positive at Rourkela Government Hospital on Wednesday, he was advised home isolation. In the evening, he was found roaming in the slum.

Raising objection to his free movement, slum dwellers gheraoed the police aid post at Malgodam. Subsequently, police personnel assured the irate locals that the authorities concerned have been informed to take the patient for institutional quarantine. Local residents however claimed that till Thursday evening, the infected youth was in his-one room house with other family members. Laxmi Singh, a local, demanded immediate testing of those who came in contact with the youth’s family members and proper sanitisation of the locality.