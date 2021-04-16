COVID-19: What’s allowed in Odisha amid night curfew, weekend shutdown

By Express News Service

Night curfew

District & municipal administration/police/govt officials on duty

Doctors, medical/paramedical staff (govt & private)

Emergency service providers like electricity, telecom, water supply, sanitation and sewerage

Chemist shops, industrial units, construction activities

Movement of public transport and private vehicles to and from airports, railway station and bus terminals

Operation of hotels and hospitality units

Dhabas along side NH/SH and major roads for takeaway only

Petrol pumps and CNG stations

Print, electronic media and newspaper hawkers

Weekend Shutdown

Hospitals, clinics, nursing homes including medicine stores

Movement of ambulance and all medical personnel

Petrol pumps, LPG distribution, home delivery of cooking gas

Print and electronic media identified by police. Newspaper hawkers between 5 am and 8 am

Service sector industries including IT, ITeS, hotel and hospitality units

Home delivery of food, groceries, vegetables and essential items by restaurants and aggregators

Dhabas along NH/SH, major roads for takeaway only

Milk booths

General Restrictions

All schools and hostels to be closed from Monday

Physical, theory and practical classes suspended in colleges from Monday

Social, cultural, political, academic congregations banned

Maximum 50 and 20 persons to take part in marriage function and funeral respectively

30 feet distance between shops in haat and markets

Restaurants and bars to run with 50 pc of their capacity

Cinema halls and theatres to operate with 50 pc capacity

1,000 viewers for jatra, opera and open theatre

