COVID-19: What’s allowed in Odisha amid night curfew, weekend shutdown

District & municipal administration/police/govt officials on duty

Published: 16th April 2021 08:49 AM

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Night curfew 

District & municipal administration/police/govt officials on duty
Doctors, medical/paramedical staff (govt & private)
Emergency service providers like electricity, telecom, water supply, sanitation and sewerage
Chemist shops, industrial units, construction activities
Movement of public transport and private vehicles to and from airports, railway station and bus terminals
Operation of hotels and hospitality units 
Dhabas along side NH/SH and major roads for takeaway only
Petrol pumps and CNG stations
Print, electronic media and newspaper hawkers 

Weekend Shutdown

Hospitals, clinics, nursing homes including medicine stores
Movement of ambulance and all medical personnel
Petrol pumps, LPG distribution, home delivery of cooking gas 
Print and electronic media identified by police. Newspaper hawkers between 5 am and 8 am
Service sector industries including IT, ITeS, hotel and hospitality units
Home delivery of food, groceries, vegetables and essential items by restaurants and aggregators 
Dhabas along NH/SH, major roads for takeaway only
Milk booths 

General Restrictions 

All schools and hostels to be closed from Monday
Physical, theory and practical classes suspended in colleges from Monday
Social, cultural, political, academic congregations banned
Maximum 50 and 20 persons to take part in marriage function and funeral respectively
30 feet distance between shops in haat and markets 
Restaurants and bars to run with 50 pc of their capacity 
Cinema halls and theatres to operate with 50 pc capacity
1,000 viewers for jatra, opera and open theatre
 

