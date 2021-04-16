COVID-19: What’s allowed in Odisha amid night curfew, weekend shutdown

Night curfew
District & municipal administration/police/govt officials on duty
Doctors, medical/paramedical staff (govt & private)
Emergency service providers like electricity, telecom, water supply, sanitation and sewerage
Chemist shops, industrial units, construction activities
Movement of public transport and private vehicles to and from airports, railway station and bus terminals
Operation of hotels and hospitality units
Dhabas along side NH/SH and major roads for takeaway only
Petrol pumps and CNG stations
Print, electronic media and newspaper hawkers
Weekend Shutdown
Hospitals, clinics, nursing homes including medicine stores
Movement of ambulance and all medical personnel
Petrol pumps, LPG distribution, home delivery of cooking gas
Print and electronic media identified by police. Newspaper hawkers between 5 am and 8 am
Service sector industries including IT, ITeS, hotel and hospitality units
Home delivery of food, groceries, vegetables and essential items by restaurants and aggregators
Dhabas along NH/SH, major roads for takeaway only
Milk booths
General Restrictions
All schools and hostels to be closed from Monday
Physical, theory and practical classes suspended in colleges from Monday
Social, cultural, political, academic congregations banned
Maximum 50 and 20 persons to take part in marriage function and funeral respectively
30 feet distance between shops in haat and markets
Restaurants and bars to run with 50 pc of their capacity
Cinema halls and theatres to operate with 50 pc capacity
1,000 viewers for jatra, opera and open theatre