STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Covid cases surge despite strict measures in Nabarangpur

On Thursday, 37 new Covid cases were detected in Nabarangpur, taking the tally to 591.

Published: 16th April 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

covid

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE:  In its effort to contain the Covid spread in Nabarangpur, the district administration has put in place several protective measures in villages sharing borders with Chhattisgarh but there seems to be no respite from the spiralling cases.

On Thursday, 37 new Covid cases were detected in Nabarangpur, taking the tally to 591. The fresh cases included a number of infected persons in the bordering blocks of Chandahandi, Raighar and Umerkote. In the last one week, 123 positive cases have been detected in Chandahandi while Raighar and Umerkote have reported 94 and 88 cases respectively.

Sources said though most of the routes to neighbouring Chhattisgarh have been sealed, the spread of infection is yet to be checked. Meanwhile, the State government extended night curfew timings from 6 pm to 5 am and announced weekend shutdown in the district from April 17 in view of the prevailing situation.

Earlier, the night curfew, which was enforced in the district from March 29, was effective from 10 pm to 5 am. Residents had urged the district administration to impose the curfew from 6 pm instead of 10 pm to prevent gatherings at market and public places. Subsequently, the administration extended the curfew from 8 pm to 6 am curfew from March 25 to 28. However, the restrictions were lifted a day before ‘Dola Purnima’ and Holi following which people in large numbers celebrated the festival of colours in violation of Covid guidelines.

On the other hand, Nabarangpur is facing acute shortage of Covid vaccines since the last four days. In absence of doses, all the vaccination centres across the district have been closed. Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Choudhury Sobharani Misra said the fresh vaccine stock will reach Nabarangpur on Thursday. The CDMO admitted that less number of doses is being issued to the district compared to the demand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha covid cases coronavirus COVID19
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp