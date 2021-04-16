STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha records over 3000 new infections of COVID-19, test positivity rate nears 10%

The Naveen Patnaik government has also clamped night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am in the urban areas of the rest 20 districts and suspended inter-state bus operations.

Published: 16th April 2021 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

A medic takes swab sample for COVID-19 test at NMMC Hospital, Turbhe village, in Navi Mumbai

A medic takes swab sample for COVID-19 test at NMMC Hospital, Turbhe village, in Navi Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The new Covid-19 cases surged past the 3000-mark in Odisha with 3108 people testing positive and three succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours.

The daily count was highest in the past six months as 3144 infections were detected on October 7 last year. However, the alarming current test positivity rate (TPR) describes how much worse the second wave is when compared to the first one.

The TPR shot up close to 10 percent (pc) within a month and the doubling rate came down to five days from around seven days calculated the previous week. The TPR on October 7, 2020 was 6.3 percent.

Health department sources said, of the fresh cases, 1806 were in quarantine and the rest 1302 were local infections. Eleven districts logged more than 100 cases and six recorded above 50 cases.

Khurda district reported the maximum 534 new cases, followed by Sundargarh (523), Cuttack (163), Nabarangpur (156), Sambalpur (153), Balasore (151), Nuapada (140), Balangir (133), Bargarh (132), Puri (114) and Keonjhar (105).

Ten districts - Sundargarh, Nabarangpur, Sambalpur, Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Koraput and Malkangiri, bordering Chhattisgarh registered 1407 cases contributing nearly 45 pc of the caseload.

While the border routes have been sealed, wary of a devastating second wave, the state government has imposed weekend shutdown in these districts from Saturday and revised the timings of night curfew, already in force from 10 pm-5 am to 6 pm-5 am.

The Naveen Patnaik government has also clamped night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am in the urban areas of the rest 20 districts and suspended inter-state bus operations. Though the intra-state services will continue as per seating arrangements, the political, cultural, academic and religious congregations have been banned with immediate effect.

With the new infections, the tally soared to 3,61,450 of which 3,42,570 have recovered. Three more people, one each from Sambalpur, Balangir and Ganjam, succumbed to the disease taking the death toll 1938. The active cases stand at 16889.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
test positivity rate Odisha COVID cases Odisha coronavirus cases Odisha covid deaths
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp