Orissa High Court dissatisfied over food security in state

The Orissa High Court has expressed dissatisfaction over the State government’s claim that it has already covered 80 per cent (pc) of  population under the targeted public distribution system (PDS).

Published: 16th April 2021 09:32 AM

By Express News Service

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray said, “It is not sufficient to state that the government has already covered 80 pc of the population under the PDS. There cannot be any persons belonging to vulnerable categories in Odisha who are left out of either the NFSA or the State Food Security Scheme (SFSS). A constant endeavour must be made to increase the coverage with every passing month.”

The direction came while hearing social activist Prafulla Samantara’s PIL seeking special intervention by way of food security measures and foodgrains to non-ration card holders in view of Covid-19 pandemic. Arguing his case, advocate Ishwar Mohanty said a large number of people are still left out from the ambit of either the NFSA or SFSS. 

