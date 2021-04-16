STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Trawl fishing banned off Odisha coast for 2 months

The government has banned mechanised boats from fishing on the State coast from April 15 to June 15 to facilitate breeding of fish in the sea.

Published: 16th April 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Boats lying idle at Kharinashi jetty due to the fishing ban

Boats lying idle at Kharinashi jetty due to the fishing ban | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  The government has banned mechanised boats from fishing on the State coast from April 15 to June 15 to facilitate breeding of fish in the sea. Joint Director of Fisheries (Coastal) department Pabitra Behera said to avoid disturbances caused by trawl fishing during the breeding season, fishermen have been instructed not to venture into the sea during the ban period.

The ban extends to 12 nautical miles off Odisha coast and applies to all kinds of trawlers and mechanised boats beyond a length of 8.5 metre. The ban aims at conserving fish species during the monsoon, which is the spawning season for many varieties including the shrimp.

As many as 21,832 fishing vessels including 1,741 trawlers are registered with the Fishery department. During the ban period, mechanised vessels, which sweep the fish eggs and young ones, will not be allowed to venture into the sea. Small non-mechanised boats which are less than 8.5 metre long and use nets with big gaps, are exempted from the ban, Behera informed.

Traditional fishermen have been exempted from the ban. However, they are permitted to carry out fishing only in the territorial waters and catch only pelagic fish. Many fishermen welcomed the decision during the breeding period.

Jiban Rao, a fisherman of Kharinashi village, said during the two-month ‘fishing holiday’ every year, a large number of Telugu fishermen from Andhra Pradesh return to their native villages. However this year, they have decided to stay in the fishing villages of Kendrapara due to the prevailing Covid situation.

The monsoon trawling ban was introduced in 1998 to help unhindered breeding of fish during the rainy season in the sea. The monsoon period is the breeding season of nearly 300 species including the Hilsa fish along the coast of Odisha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Trawl fishing
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp