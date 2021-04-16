STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two workers asphyxiated in sewage line in Odisha

Workers were not provided safety equipment before carrying out the hazardous job

ocals and police at the spot where the mishap took place in Cuttack on Thursday

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Two workers engaged in cleaning of a sewerage line died of asphyxiation while the condition of another worker is critical after they were trapped inside it at CDA Sector 10 in the city on Thursday. 
The deceased have been identified as Bishnu Naik of Badamba and T Prabhakar of Patapola area of Cuttack. Condition of the third worker S Siba Rao is critical. 

All the three - aged between 30 to 35 years - were engaged in cleaning of the sewerage line which was being carried out by the Public Health Engineering Organisation(PHEO) through a service provider. 
Assistant Fire Officer Abani Kumar Swain informed that one of the workers went inside the sewerage line which is over 15-ft deep. He became unconscious due to suffocation following which, two others went inside to rescue him but they too fell unconscious. Locals present at the spot informed the fire fighters.

Subsequently, a fire fighter equipped with a breathing apparatus went inside the line and brought out the three workers who were rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital. However, doctors declared Naik and Prabhakar brought dead while Rao is under treatment. Preliminary investigation revealed that there was gross negligence on the part of the PHEO engineers as far as supervising the work is concerned, which led to the mishap. 

Locals had lodged a complaint about blockage in the sewerage line following which the PHEO Executive Engineer Sushant Ghadei asked a service provider to clean it.  However, the service provider instead of deploying machines like excavator for the purpose, had engaged three workers to carry out the sewerage work manually.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development department has ordered a joint probe by CMC Deputy Commissioner (Enforcement) Abinash Rout and Sadar Tehsildar Sambit Kumar Gadanayak into the incident. Previously on March 19, two workers engaged in maintenance of sewage tanks in Bhubaneswar had allegedly died of asphyxiation.

