Villagers of Bangomunda foil kidnap bid of seven-year-old girl

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Villagers of Bangomunda rescued a seven-year-old girl from the clutches of a kidnapper on Thursday. The culprit was identified as Dolamani Meher, who is a librarian in the local school.

Sources said the victim was on way to the village shop to buy chocolates when Meher intercepted her. He tied her hands and legs and was about to flee on his bike when some villagers spotted him and informed the girl’s father. When Meher saw the father following him, he threw the girl off his bike and escaped.

The girl sustained injuries and is being treated at Titlagarh sub-divisional hospital. Bangomunda police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab Meher who is on the run.

