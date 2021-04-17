STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Colleges in Odisha asked to go back to online mode

The classes for higher education students in the current academic session had started in physical mode from January 11.

Published: 17th April 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

online classes, e-learning

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After three months physical classes in 2020-21 academic session, colleges and universities in Odisha have been asked to go back to online mode of teaching from April 19.Acting on the instruction of Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena to immediately suspend classes in physical mode in view of the second wave of Covid-19, the Department of Higher Education (DHE) on Friday asked all the educational institutions to stop campus teaching as well as exams if any. 

The department said classes will be held in online mode to complete the remaining syllabus, while revised dates for examination will be communicated later by the department after consultation with the vice-chancellors and principals. Hostels will be closed down and the boarders will have to vacate the campus by Monday.

As per the order, the universities and colleges will function with 50 per cent staff strength of teaching and non-teaching. The head of the educational institutes will fix roster duty accordingly for smooth conduct of academic and administrative activities. The online teaching can be conducted from the campus as well as home depending on the roster day arrangements, the DHE order stated.

The teaching and non-teaching staff working from home during roster duty will have to remain in the headquarters to be able to come to the campus as and when required. With the announcement of suspension of physical classes, most of the students, especially from far-off places and outside the State, have already left for their homes. 

The government has also asked the Skill Development and Technical Education department to come up with its guidelines for online classes in engineering and management institutes. The classes for higher education students in the current academic session had started in physical mode from January 11.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha colleges online classes
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp