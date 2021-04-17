STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man stabbed to death for Rs 2000 in Odisha, onlookers make video  

The accused stabs the victim 40 times before cutting open his abdomen

Published: 17th April 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a gruesome incident, a  49-year-old was stabbed to death on a busy street in broad daylight in Barida village within Kabisuryanagar police limits here on Friday. The deceased was identified as Tukuna Chatai, a labour contractor. The gruesome murder took place in full public view as the accused, identified as Radhakrushna Sahu (19), allegedly stabbed the victim 40 times before cutting open his abdomen. 

As the ghastly crime played out, hundreds of onlookers stood mute spectators with some of them recording the incident on their mobile phones. Sources said an elderly woman tried to intervene but was shoved aside by the accused.

As per reports, Tukuna had engaged many local youths in various jobs in Andhra Pradesh and other states. He had also arranged a job for the accused in AP. Tukuna owed Radhakrushna Rs 2,000.  After repeated missives, Tukuna refused to pay the amount. On the day, the accused came to know that Tukuna was searching for labourers in Barida village and reached there. 

He asked the labour contractor to return his money but the latter refused. Soon a scuffle broke out between the duo and in a fit of rage, Radhakrushna took out a knife and started to stab Tukuna. The accused was so enraged that he continued to stab Tukuna at least 40 times before cutting open his abdomen. After committing the crime, Radhakrushna stayed at the scene till police reached the spot and arrested him. Later, the video of the murder went viral on social media. 

Expressing concern over inaction of onlookers, Ganjam SP Brijesh Roy said had the villagers resisted the accused, Tukuna would not have died. Police registered a murder case and sent the body for autopsy.

