Migrant crisis haunts Ganjam again, locals panic  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam seems to be staring at a rerun of last year’s migrant crisis as footfalls increased by the day while preparation at the ground remains apparently inadequate. Fact that positive cases have started to spike, there is panic among the locals. The district recorded 55 fresh cases including 23 from Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) limits in last 24 hours.

On Friday, over 2,000 Odia migrants returned from Surat, one of the Covid hotspots. Over 600 alighted at Berhampur railway station, 425 at Khalikote and remaining at other stations like Chhattrapur and Rambha. Earlier, the returnees were allowed to go home after thermal screening but health teams on the day started RT-PCR test of all those with symptoms.

Many of those who alighted at Khalikote railway station have reportedly tested positive but the administration has kept mum over the matter. Sources said, those who tested positive cases were admitted to Covid Care Centres (CCC) while others were sent to home quarantine. Migrants returning from Surat say they are again in grip of unemployment with the pandemic striking again. “We returned from Surat as over 15 Odias succumbed to the virus. But now we are faced with livelihood issue,” said Madhaba Pradhan of Khalikote who returned on Thursday.

Despite claims of preparedness to meet exigencies, the district administration is lagging behind in execution of the plans chalked out for the purpose. Sources said while quarantine facilities have been arranged in most of the villages, returnees are being sent to their homes. Over 12,000 migrants have returned till now.

No posters have been put up on houses of those under isolation, which reflects poor enforcement by authorities. Concerned citizens said Ganjam could be in a spot if migrants return in large number. Poor management can hurt the district. Meanwhile, as many as 10,918 persons got vaccinated here on the day.