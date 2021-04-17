Nabarangpur worry: Traders hike price

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Battling a Covid crisis exacerbated by the situation in bordering Chhattisgarh, Nabarangpur is now reeling under the spiralling prices of essential commodities by unscrupulous traders. The Nabarangpur district administration has sealed borders with Chhattisgarh which has emerged as a Covid hotspot. Witnessing an unprecedented spike in cases, the neighbouring State has also shut down business hubs like Raipur, Durg, Bhilai and other vulnerable areas.

The disruption in Chhattisgarh market has impacted Nabarangpur. With businesses taking a hit in Chhattisgarh, local traders are trying to cash in on the situation by jacking up prices here. Sources said expecting a lockdown, traders are stockpiling essential commodities and selling those at inflated price to locals. Due to the shutdown in Raipur, price of cement, oil, iron, potatoes, onions, pulses, rice and wheat has risen overnight, especially in the bordering villages.

The price of potato has gone up to Rs 30 from Rs 20 per kg while onion is now selling at Rs 35 per kg. This daily increase in price of basic commodities is causing major inconvenience to the general public. Facing twin blows of Covid restrictions and inflated prices, locals have urged the district administration to pay attention to the manipulation happening at the hands of wholesalers.

While the Covid situation in Nabarangpur is under control, such atrocities at the hands of traders is uncalled for, said residents. Notably, Nabarangpur is one of the largest producers of vegetables in the State and caters to the demand from Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Khurda, Berhampur and Visakhapatnam. But locals allege that farmers are facing huge losses due to the high-handedness of the traders and insisted that administration should take steps in this regard soon.

Collector Ajit Kumar Mishra said he is aware of the situation and has directed the District Civil Supplies Officer to carry out random checking at commercial establishments to prevent hoarding. Besides, special squads comprising local administration and police have been formed to keep a tab on the price of essential commodities. Traders found jacking up prices will face stringent action, he added.