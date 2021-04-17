STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New courses in the offing at Odisha's Swosti Institute of Management and Social Studies

The Swosti Institute of Management and Social Studies (SIMSS), an institute of Swosti Group in hospitality education sector, is planning to introduce several new courses from this year. 

By Express News Service

The new courses, which include skill development programmes, spa and bar management, MCA/PG Diploma in computer science, SAP and tally courses, MBA in rural management, guide training and foreign language training in French, German, Chinese, Italian and Spanish, aims at providing more livelihood opportunities to youths. 

These academic programmes will be introduced along with the existing courses of Travel Management, Bachelor in Hotel Management, Diploma in Hotel Management, craft courses in food production, F&B services, housekeeping, Master in Hotel Management and Master in Tourism with affiliation to Utkal University of Culture. The institute has its own campus in Jatni close to IIT-Bhubaneswar.

Backed by four luxury hotels such as Swosti Premium and Swosti Grand in Bhubaneswar, Swosti Palm Resort at Gopalpur-on-sea and Swosti Chilika Resorts at Chilika lake along with a travel company Swosti Travels, SIMSS is dedicated to impart quality education and training, inculcate high moral and professional standards among the students, said president of the institute JK Mohanty. The institute produces globally competitive managers and professionals with leadership qualities and human values, he added.

