Orissa High Court seeks report on unauthorised religious structures 

The Orissa High Court has directed the State government to submit an action taken report on unauthorised constructions of religious structures by August 3.

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court building. (Courtesy to orissahighcourt.com)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the State government to submit an action taken report on unauthorised constructions of religious structures by August 3. The HC issued the direction after an affidavit was filed indicating the status of unauthorised religious structures on public land on the basis of reports received from the collectors of 30 districts by March 31.

On February 24, the Court had directed the Chief Secretary to file an affidavit on the current status of unauthorised religious structures. The affidavit filed on Tuesday said there were 18,274 unauthorised constructions of religious nature in the State. Over 12,500 such structures on public land still remain after removal or regularisation. Where the encroachments do not cause traffic, public nuisance or inconvenience, their regularisation is being processed, the affidavit said.

Taking note of it, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray said, “An updated status report on the action taken to deal with the remaining unauthorised constructions be placed on record by August 3.”

The case was taken up on the basis of a Supreme Court order issued on January 31, 2018. The apex court had directed the states and UTs to identify and demolish unauthorised constructions of religious nature which had come up after September 29, 2009. The High Courts were expected to supervise implementation of the order.

On September 29, 2009, the Supreme Court had said, “Henceforth, no unauthorised constructions shall be carried out or permitted in the name of temple, church, mosque, gurdwara etc on public streets, public parks or other public places.”

