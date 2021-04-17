Orissa High Court orders fresh trial in murder case after 16 years

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has conceded its vulnerability to inordinate delay in delivering judgments on criminal appeals while disposing an appeal filed from jail after nearly 16 years. The division bench of Justice SK Mishra and Justice Savitri Ratho said, “It is true that there is a delay in disposal of the appeal. However, the delay in disposal of the appeal cannot be attributed only to the judiciary. There are certain factors, which are beyond the control to the judiciary for which the delayed disposal has occasioned”.

The explanation came on Tuesday while ordering a fresh trial in a case of Habil Sindhu on the ground that he was denied fair trial before being convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for life for the murder of three persons by a fast track court (FTC) at Baripada on June 30, 2005.

Sindhu has been in custody for 18 years since his arrest on January 3, 2003. He had filed the jail criminal appeal against his conviction in 2005. As the FTC had since been abolished, the bench remanded the matter back to the Court of Sessions Judge at Baripada for concluding the trial within a period of three months from the date of receipt of copy of the judgment along with trial court records.

The bench said, “The appellant had no valid, proper and effective legal representation in the case. The trial judge should have granted at least seven days’ time to the counsel appearing for the appellant to prepare the case. We are therefore of the opinion that this is a case where the accused has been denied a fair trial and it is violative of Article-39(A) as well as Article-21 of the Constitution”.