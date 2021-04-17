STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Three tribal women buried alive in limestone slide in Odisha

In a tragic incident, three tribal women were buried alive after a mound of limestone caved in at Padaguda village under Renga panchayat in Semiliguda block on Friday. 

Published: 17th April 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

The trio was collecting limestone powder to whitewash their homes for the upcoming Chaitra Parab festival

The trio was collecting limestone powder to whitewash their homes for the upcoming Chaitra Parab festival

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/KORAPUT: In a tragic incident, three tribal women were buried alive after a mound of limestone caved in at Padaguda village under Renga panchayat in Semiliguda block on Friday. The trio was collecting limestone powder to whitewash their homes for the upcoming Chaitra Parab festival from the limestone quarry when the tragedy struck. 

The deceased were identified as Ramulamma Masuri (40), Debi Masuri (17) and Mitula Kota (22) of Miriyalupadu village in Pottangi block. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief over the incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for kin of each deceased.

Sources said 11 women of Miriyalupadu had gone to collect white powder from a hill of neighbouring Padaguda village. They were digging in the quarry when a limestone mound suddenly caved in. While three women were buried alive, another sustained critical injuries.  On being informed, Pottangi police and revenue officials rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies from the debris. While the bodies were sent to the local community health centre for postmortem, the injured woman was rushed to hospital. 

Pottangi MLA Pitam Padhi and the sarpanch of Renga also reached the spot. The sarpanch provided Rs 2,000 to the kin of  the deceased under Harischandra Yojana for cremation of bodies. Koraput Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar directed the Pottangi tehsildar to provide assistance under Red Cross Fund to the families of the deceased.

Usually, tribal women of Pottangi, Nandapur, Semiliguda, Lamataput, Dasmantpur and Laxmipur blocks collect white and red powder from quarries to whitewash their homes on the eve of the annual Chaitra Parab festival. Police registered an unnatural death case in this connection. In a similar incident two years back, two women of Pottangi were buried alive while collecting white powder from a limestone quarry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha limestone slide Odisha tribal women death
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp