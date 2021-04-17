Three tribal women buried alive in limestone slide in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/KORAPUT: In a tragic incident, three tribal women were buried alive after a mound of limestone caved in at Padaguda village under Renga panchayat in Semiliguda block on Friday. The trio was collecting limestone powder to whitewash their homes for the upcoming Chaitra Parab festival from the limestone quarry when the tragedy struck.

The deceased were identified as Ramulamma Masuri (40), Debi Masuri (17) and Mitula Kota (22) of Miriyalupadu village in Pottangi block. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief over the incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for kin of each deceased.

Sources said 11 women of Miriyalupadu had gone to collect white powder from a hill of neighbouring Padaguda village. They were digging in the quarry when a limestone mound suddenly caved in. While three women were buried alive, another sustained critical injuries. On being informed, Pottangi police and revenue officials rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies from the debris. While the bodies were sent to the local community health centre for postmortem, the injured woman was rushed to hospital.

Pottangi MLA Pitam Padhi and the sarpanch of Renga also reached the spot. The sarpanch provided Rs 2,000 to the kin of the deceased under Harischandra Yojana for cremation of bodies. Koraput Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar directed the Pottangi tehsildar to provide assistance under Red Cross Fund to the families of the deceased.

Usually, tribal women of Pottangi, Nandapur, Semiliguda, Lamataput, Dasmantpur and Laxmipur blocks collect white and red powder from quarries to whitewash their homes on the eve of the annual Chaitra Parab festival. Police registered an unnatural death case in this connection. In a similar incident two years back, two women of Pottangi were buried alive while collecting white powder from a limestone quarry.