5T Secretary VK Pandian reviews high school project in Balasore district

By Express News Service

BALASORE: 5T Secretary VK Pandian virtually reviewed the pilot project to transform government high schools in Balasore district. He said the State government is determined to provide well-furnished infrastructure to ensure quality education to students who are enrolled in government high schools.

The project ‘High School transformation under 5T initiative’ aims to develop high schools in Balasore as model schools. It will be supervised by Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarty and district education officer Ranjan Kumar Giri.

As part of the project, government-run high schools will have smart classrooms, e-library, safe drinking water, modern toilets, well-equipped science laboratory and adequate place for sports, apart from programmes like career counselling and health awareness programmes.

In the first phase of the initiative, 24 schools will be developed in the district. The virtual event was attended by PD DRDA Rabindra Kumar Sahu, Sub-Collector Ashish Iswar Patil, BDOs of 12 blocks, BEOs, headmasters and students of the 24 schools covered under the project.