Compulsory RT-PCR for Kumbh Mela returnees as COVID-19 second wave sweeps Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Haridwar Kumbh Mela emerging as a super spreader event, Odisha government on Saturday asked all collectors and municipal commissioners to advise persons, who had participated in it, to get RT-PCR tested before boarding train or flight to the State.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena has shared the list of persons, who had registered with the Uttarakhand government to participate in the event, with all collectors and municipal commissioners and asked them to contact all these persons and find out their location and travel plans.

Stating that all such persons should be personally tracked and their health condition monitored, the SRC said they should be directed to quarantine themselves for 14 days at home or in temporary medical camps (TMCs).

After reaching here, they should be compulsorily RT-PCR tested, he said and added that they should be immediately attended to if Covid-like symptoms are noticed.

The ASHA and anganwadi workers must visit them regularly at home and TMCs to monitor their health condition.

The returnees should be advised to voluntarily self-isolate themselves and report to BDOs/municipal and NAC officers, PHC and CHC concerned about their condition.

Stating that the returnees will have to strictly adhere to Covid protocols, the SRC asked the collectors and municipal commissioners to report to Health department and SRC office on a daily basis.