Mutant strains driving COVID surge in Odisha? 10 per cent samples are 'variants of concern'

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The surge in coronavirus cases across the State might be fuelled by mutated strains as at least 10 per cent (pc) samples sequenced for Covid-19 strains in Odisha this year so far have been found to be variants of concern (VoC) as flagged by the National Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC).

Of the 569 samples from the State sequenced by two laboratories under Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), the highly infectious UK variant (B.1.1.7) has been detected in 24 samples and double mutant in 24 others besides five with the N440K variant.

South Africa and Brazil variants are yet to be found in the samples here.

The proportion of VoC as compared to samples has gone up by six times as the data released by NCDC last month revealed the detection of three UK strains and one double mutant in the State.

As many as 347 samples have been sequenced by Bhubaneswar-based Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) and 222 by Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), New Delhi.

While the samples studied at ILS were from Khurda, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Kandhamal, Balasore and Mayurbhanj, the IGIB had sequenced Covid positive samples collected through a private laboratory chain.

A scientist involved with the project said the double mutant (E484Q and L452R) which confer immune escape and increased infectiousness have been mostly found in samples from Nuapada, Kalahandi and Sundargarh region.

The UK strain was found in samples from Khurda (including Bhubaneswar) and the N440K variant that is associated with immune escape was detected from both western and coastal districts.

Other samples are dominated by 20B clade, he informed.

The four districts mostly from where the mutant strains have been detected contribute nearly 52 per cent of the total active cases. The test positivity rate in these districts is also as high as above 15 per cent.

The health officials claimed that the RT-PCR tests being used in the State do not miss these mutations as the tests here target more than two genes.

Since the sensitivity and specificity of the RT-PCR tests remain the same as earlier, the mutations have been detected.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said there is no reason to worry as the people who were detected with the UK strain or double mutant were properly isolated and their contact tracing done as per guidelines.

“They have recovered. We are now focusing the strategy - test, track and treat. We cannot stop the virus from mutating. But with the cooperation of people we can certainly prevent it from spreading further,” he added.

