Odisha remembers Biju Babu on his death anniversary

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha paid rich tributes to legendary leader and one of the chief architects of modern Odisha late Biju Patnaik on his 24th death anniversary. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, ministers, MLAs, and leaders of ruling BJD and other political parties paid tribute to the former chief minister on the occasion. The ruling BJD, however, observed the day in a low-key manner in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Chief Minister said the path shown by the legendary leader to be with people always and work for their welfare will always remain a source of inspiration for all. He paid floral tributes to the great leader on Odisha Assembly premises.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paying

tributes to Biju Patnaik on his 24th death

anniversary | Express

Speaker of the Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro, Deputy Speaker Rajani Kanta Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha and several other legislators paid rich tributes to Biju Babu. The occasion was also observed at the BJD State headquarters here on a low-key manner by strict adherence to all Covid-19 guidelines. BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra, general secretary (State headquarters) Sanjay Dasburma, several ministers and legislators were present.

Bhubaneswar district BJD performed ‘Tila Tarpana’ for the stalwart at Bindu Sagar lake on the occasion. To commemorate the occasion, Odisha Mo Parivar conducted Jeevan Bindu programme by organising blood donation camps in all constituencies and launched an awareness drive for compulsory use of masks and strict adherence of Covid-19 guidelines. President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik said, “Biju Babu fought against divisive forces throughout his life. His vision must be invoked for the unity and integrity of Odisha and the country,” he said. BJP national vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda also paid rich tributes to the statesman.