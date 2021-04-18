STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prices of veggies soar in Odisha local markets amid inadequate supply  

Deficit rainfall in the last four months and drying up of water bodies including Budhabalanga river are believed to be the main factors contributing to less production leading to sky-rocketing prices.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The soaring price of vegetables due to inadequate supply in local markets is eating into family budget of residents in Mayurbhanj district. 

Sources said apart from locally grown vegetables in Jashipur, Khuntapal, Khunta, Aniapal, Kuliana and Bangiriposi blocks of the district, the supply from Gopiballavpur in West Bengal, Baliapal in Balasore and Andhra Pradesh caters to the requirement of markets in Mayurbhanj.

Due to short supply in the local market, vegetables are being imported from outside states leading to a steep rise in prices.

Bitter gourd is being sold at Rs 60 per kg, cabbage and cauliflower are priced at Rs 20-Rs 25 a piece, green peas cost Rs 50 per kg while green chilly and brinjal are selling at Rs 200 and Rs 40 respectively. 

Apart from Baripada, Udala, Karanjia and Rairangpur sub-divisions are also reeling under the steep price rise. Malati Nayak, a resident of Baripada, said all common vegetables are priced above Rs 40.

Only onion and potato are priced at Rs 15 and Rs 20 a kg respectively.

Sanyashi Sethi, a vegetable vendor in Baripada market, said people have reduced their consumption due to the price rise.

“Customers who earlier used to buy at least one kg of vegetables are now asking for half a kilo. The soaring price is due to poor rain in the rabi season which has affected the production,” he added.

Wholesalers Santanu Dey and Rajat Sahoo said as the local supply is not enough, they are relying on imports from Andhra Pradesh and Ranchi in Jharkhand. 

