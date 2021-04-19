Boarders vacate SU hostels

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Students of Sambalpur University (SU) have started leaving the hostels after authorities issued notice to vacate the premises by April 19 in view of the Covid-19 surge in the district.

The university has five girls and as many boys hostels housing around 10,000 students. Last week, four students tested positive for Covid-19 and are now under isolation in one of the hostels on the campus.

Examinations and physical classes will be suspended from Monday. Classes will be held in online mode to complete the syllabus. SU authorities informed that the university will function with 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff.

