Car used by Hyder seized, son’s female friend held

Commissionerate Police on Sunday seized the car in which gangster SK Hyder had fled from Odisha to Telangana after slipping away from SCB Medical College and Hospital. 

Arrested gangster Hyder in police custody. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK/BHUBANESWAR : Commissionerate Police on Sunday seized the car in which gangster SK Hyder had fled from Odisha to Telangana after slipping away from SCB Medical College and Hospital. 
The car was seized by Telangana cops who then handed it over to the Commissionerate Police following arrest of Hyder on April 15.

The city police which brought the seized car from Telangana to Odisha on Sunday has kept it on the premises of Mangalabag police station where the case in connection with Hyder’s escape from the hospital was registered. The police are yet to identify the driver of the car.

Mangalabag police on Saturday arrested three more persons, including a 18-year-old girl who is the friend of Hyder’s son SK Chunei, in connection with the case. According to the police, Archana Parida of Bhograi is a friend of Chunei. “Parida was talking to Hyder all the time and she had even visited him at SCB while he was undergoing treatment. She was aware about his plan to escape.

Parida was even in contact with Hyder after he absconded on April 10,” said a senior police officer.
Police sources said the gangster used to communicate with his family members including his daughter who stays in Kendrapara through Parida. Police had also questioned two other girls. However, they were let off as their involvement was not established behind Hyder’s escape.

Comments

