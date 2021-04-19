STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cases surge in Ganjam and Gajapati, dip in Sundargarh

Spread in infections attributed to public complacency; people in urban areas defy norms

Coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/ROURKELA:  Public complacency has led to a spurt in Covid cases in both Ganjam and Gajapati districts. In the last 24 hours, Ganjam registered 66 fresh positive cases which includes 19 from Berhampur. Similarly, Gajapati reported 63 new cases 31 of which came from Paralakhemundi town.

The spread in infections is being attributed to complacency of the public. Sources said despite repeated appeals by the administration, people in urban areas of both the districts are not adhering to Covid guidelines. In view of the situation, administration of Ganjam and Gajapati have stepped up enforcement activities to stem the virus spread. The entry points of the districts have also been sealed. So far, no area in Ganjam district has been declared a containment zone.

However, the Gajapati administration has declared Basant Vihar in Paralakhemundi as a containment zone. Besides, seven places have been declared as micro-containment zones in Mohana and Nuagada blocks.Gajapati Collector Anupam Saha along with other officials are supervising the activities at the entry points of the district. Similarly, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange on Sunday directed employees of government offices in the district not to leave the headquarters.

The employees have to take permission before leaving the headquarters. In case of violation of the directive, action will be taken against the person, he added. Meanwhile, the worst-hit Sundargarh on Sunday reported a slight dip in new cases. The district reported 340 fresh positive cases on the day. As many as 523 cases each on Friday and Saturday were reported in Sundargarh. Over the last nine days, 3,639 new cases were reported from the district. The active cases now stand at a whopping 3,879.

On the day, the Health department officially reported the death of a 32-year-old women of Sundargarh due to Covid. So far, the district has reported 20,717 positive cases, 16,659 recoveries and 175 deaths.
The district administration has issued fresh restrictions for commercial activities at ‘haats’ and markets at Sundargarh, Birmitrapur and Rajgangpur towns.

It has been mandated that ‘haats’ and markets should operate at decentralised locations with at least 30 feet space between each shop. The local authorities have been instructed to locate such markets and deploy teams for ensuring compliance of Covid guidelines. Restaurants, hotels, bars and food joints of these three towns are allowed to run with 50 per cent capacity and in strict adherence to social distancing and mask norms. These establishments have been asked to down shutters by 6 pm.

