COVID-19: Odisha records highest single-day spike with 4445 fresh cases, four deaths

The daily caseload surpassed the highest single-day spike of 4356 cases recorded on September 25 during the first wave of the pandemic

Published: 19th April 2021 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

People stand in a long queue for tests at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With a far more infectious coronavirus strain sweeping the country, Odisha reported 4445 new cases, a jump by over 20% in a day, besides four deaths in the last 24 hours.

The daily caseload surpassed the highest single-day spike of 4356 cases recorded on September 25 during the first wave of the pandemic. The test positivity rate also soared to 12.28% with the testing of around 36,175 samples.

While two districts have registered more than 509 cases and six districts over 200 cases each, five districts have recorded above 100 cases each. Seven districts are now Covid hotspots with more than 1000 active cases.

Districts bordering Chhattisgarh continued to dominate the tally with Sundargarh contributing 722 cases, Nuapada (437), Kalahandi (273), Sambalpur (241), Jharsuguda (231), Bargarh (178), Balangir (168) and Nabarangpur (127).

Ten border districts logged 2407 cases accounting for 54% of the new infections. The surge is continuing amid the restrictions like night curfew and weekend shutdown in these districts.

Apart from the border districts, the twin cities Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and pilgrim town Puri have been witnessing significant rise in infections. As many as 587 cases were detected in Khurda (including Bhubaneswar), 251 in Cuttack, 219 in Puri, 123 in Balasore and 100 in Mayurbhanj.

Four persons, including two from Sundargarh and one each from Jharsuguda and Keonjhar succumbed to the disease pushing the cumulative death toll to 1948. Two among them in their 40s died without having any comorbidities. Of the total 3,72,703 confirmed cases, 3,46,134 patients have recovered so far. The active cases stand at 24,568.

A railway employee was found hanging in his official quarters in Rayagada a day after he had tested positive for Covid-19. He was in home isolation following the advice of doctors. He is suspected to have taken the extreme step after losing his mental balance. Further investigations are on.

Officials said 50 persons associated with the Jagannath temple at Puri including 22 servitors and their family members, nine staff of the temple administration staff and 19 shoe keepers, tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and senior BJP legislator Pradipta Kumar Naik has also tested positive for Covid-19 days after electioneering for the Pipili bypolls. He has appealed to people who have come in contact with him in the last five days to get themselves tested, isolated and take necessary
precautions.

The Odisha government on Monday imposed stricter restrictions on congregations by capping the number of participants in events like weddings at 50 while only 20 are allowed for funeral related gatherings. All hostels of schools and colleges will remain closed and inter-state bus services suspended until further orders.

