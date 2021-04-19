Bhawanipatna: Doorstep survey reveals 100 cases

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: As many as 100 new Covid cases were detected during the door-to-door survey conducted in Kalahandi’s Bhawanipatna on Sunday. In the last 24 hours, 198 fresh cases have been detected in the district. The survey in Bhawanipatna covered 9,696 households on the day. It will continue on Monday. Following the detection of new cases, the administration has put in place adequate measures to stem the infection spread.

As the 94-bed Covid hospital in the district is overcrowded with critical patients, infected persons are being sent to 120-bed Covid care centre (CCC) at Government Agriculture College. More CCCs at Musiguda, Parla and Junagarh with a capacity of 80-100 beds are ready and will be operational within next 48 hours.

Collector Harshad Parag Gavali along with chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Pratap Behera visited the oxygen filling centre and took stock of availability of cylinders. They assured that there won’t be shortage of oxygen supply. Besides, the administration is keeping a strict vigil at Kesinga railway station and the borders while returnees are being thoroughly screened.

In the last three days, 522 migrant workers have returned to the district and are in home quarantine under the supervision of medical officers. Notably, the State government had posted 10 post-graduate medical students to manage the Covid Hospital and other facilities on April 16. However, only three of them have joined duty so far.