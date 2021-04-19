Drive against hoarding of Covid supplies

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State level committee on preventing hoarding and black marketing of essential Covid-19 supplies has decided to launch a joint enforcement drive to check such malpractices.

At a meeting chaired by YK Jethwa, ADG of Crime Branch and chairman of the committee, here on Sunday, a strategy was chalked out to intensify enforcement activities throughout the State to prevent any hoarding of essential supplies including Covid-19 treatment drugs.

“Joint flying squads, surveillance teams and surprise checking teams comprising enforcement wing of the Drugs Controller, police and Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch will be part of the drive,” said a senior official.

The committee is keeping a close watch on the entire network including manufacturers, stockists, delivery agents and the hospitals. The panel also urged the citizens to come forward and report if they notice any hoarding of the essential Covid supplies.

On Friday, the State government had constituted the three-member committee to strictly monitor the market and take preventive action against possible hoarding.