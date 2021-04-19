STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mayurbhanj to reactivate Covid-19 hospital

The administration had signed an MoU with Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) for 110-bed Covid hospital last year.

Published: 19th April 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Amid mounting positive cases, the Mayurbhanj administration is gearing up to reactivate the dedicated Covid facilities across the district. Plans are afoot to reopen the Covid hospital at Bankisole in Suliapada block which was closed on March 15 this year. The administration had signed an MoU with Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) for 110-bed Covid hospital last year.

The hospital has 80 beds with oxygen support, 20 with ICU facility and 10 High Dependency Units (HDU) for treatment of infected patients. Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said another MoU was signed with KIMS authorities on Friday and the Covid hospital will be made operational again within three to four days. This apart, four Covid care centres having 100-bed capacity have started operating in Karanjia, Udala, Baripada and Rairangpur sub-divisions.

Temporary medical centres at panchayat level are also being set up for quarantine of migrant workers. The two isolation centres each having 50 beds have become operational at PRM Medical College and Hospital and KC Pur near Baripada.  Panchayat officials and sarpanchs have been directed to keep track of people coming from outside and ensure necessary steps to check the spread of infection, Bhardwaj added. Meanwhile, the district reported 119 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

Covid facilities KIMS High Dependency Units
