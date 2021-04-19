Mobile phone, pen drive seized during surprise raid on sub-jail  

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A police team led by Koraput SP Varun Guntupalli conducted a surprise raid at Jeypore sub-jail on Sunday and seized many incriminating materials from the prison cells. The seized items included a mobile phone, pen drive, three sets of dumbbells, three steel rods, tobacco packets and Rs 18,000 cash.

Sources said the raid, first ever in a decade, was conducted after police received specific information about the inmates engaging in objectionable activities including use of mobile phones and organising feasts on jail premises.

During the wee hours, the police team raided eight male and one female wards in presence of Jeypore Sub-Collector Hema Kanta Say, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) AA Behera and Borrigumma SDPO Harekrushna Majhi.

The Jeypore sub-jail houses over 400 under-trial prisoners (UTP), most of whom are allegedly involved in ganja smuggling cases in Koraput district. Besides, the jail also houses some inter-State gangsters from Bihar, Chhattisgrah, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. SP Guntupalli informed that local police would conduct an inquiry on how the seized materials were sneaked into the prison.