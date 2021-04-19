STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIT-R to use tech to address rural issues

NIT-R is a participating institute and also the regional coordinating institute in Odisha under the Unnat Bhart Abhiyan (UBA) initiative.

Published: 19th April 2021 08:25 AM

National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  The National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) has geared up to develop strategies to help improve the quality of rural life in its neighbourhood and beyond under the new-found concept of the Universities’ Social Responsibility (USR). 

NIT-R is a participating institute and also the regional coordinating institute in Odisha under the Unnat Bhart Abhiyan (UBA) initiative. The UBA team of NIT-R is actively working in developing strategies for solving problems and mapping resources to improve social and economic conditions of people in its five adopted villages. With an aim to use technical knowledge, expertise and skills for gainful use of resources for benefits of rural people, it is also extending hand-holding to other participant institutes of the State. 

NIT-R Director Prof Animesh Biswas said the institute plans to strengthen computer learning in its adopted villages. Besides, the existing demonstrable organic farming project is set for expansion in collaboration with Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP). The RSP and NIT-R will soon sign an MoU which would allow utilisation of corporate social responsibility fund of RSP for promotion of organic farming among villagers on a large scale. 

Biswas said under the UBA initiative, NIT-R is also working towards promotion of education and skill development training for creation of livelihood options. Incidentally in January, NIT-R had announced launch of its Poverty Alleviation Research Centre. This inter-disciplinary research project using mathematical modelling and Artificial Intelligence seeks to understand the causes of continuing poverty in the KBK (Kalahandi, Balangir and Koraput) region, work out eradication measures and also predict the poverty pattern. 

The Director hoped that the research study would help identify the bottlenecks and address the perennial poverty problems of KBK districts. Addressing the 18th convocation ceremony of NIT-R on March 21, President Ram Nath Kovind had said, “I have been advocating for Universities’ Social Responsibility in line with corporate social responsibility. I am happy to note that NIT-Rourkela has adopted five villages as part of ‘Unnat Bharat Abhiyan’.” 
 

