STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha logs 3,664 new cases, migrant arrival raises the ante

The government has also shared a list of over 400 people, who had registered with Uttarakhand government for Kumbh Mela, with five district administrations. 

Published: 19th April 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

People stand in a long queue for tests at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

People stand in a long queue for tests at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha logged 3,664 new Covid-19 cases, a jump of 520 cases from the previous day, pushing the active cases over 20,000 in a fortnight. Two more also succumbed to the disease in last 24 hours.The test positivity rate (TPR) also shot up to 10.63 per cent (pc) from 8.44 pc a day before even as the number of tests was more. As many as 34,450 samples, including 13,000 through RT-PCR, were tested during the period. 

While it had taken almost four months to reach at 10 pc TPR level during the first wave, the infectivity of the virus is so high this time that the rate zoomed past 10 pc in less than a month in the second wave of the pandemic. Of the fresh cases, 2,127 were among the people in quarantine and 1,537 were local infections. Five districts recorded over 200 new cases each with the maximum 704 people testing positive in Khurda followed by 340 in Sundargarh, 324 in Kalahandi, 221 in Nuapada and 210 in Bargarh. 

Five other districts logged more than 100 cases each and nine districts over 50 each. One of the worst-hit districts Sambalpur reported 199 cases, Cuttack 198, Jharsuguda 183, Puri 143 and Mayurbhanj 119. As many as 1,680 infections were detected from 10 districts bordering Chhattisgarh accounting for around 46 pc of the caseload.With more than 1,000 active cases, seven districts - Sundaragrh, Khurda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Cuttack, Nuapada and Kalahandi - have been categorised as Covid hotspots. Of the 3,68,258 confirmed cases, 3,46,134 have recovered so far leaving 20,127 active cases.

Two women patients, aged 32 and 72, succumbed taking the death toll to 1,944. While the 32-year-old from Sundargarh was suffering from obstructive airway disease with hypothyroidism, the other patient from Bargarh had no comorbidities.Health officials attributed the rising cases in Khurda and Cuttack districts to the arrival of migrants from the worst-hit states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Delhi. The government has also shared a list of over 400 people, who had registered with Uttarakhand government for Kumbh Mela, with five district administrations. 

“Apart from the registered pilgrims, those who had attended the religious congregation and are expected to return within next one week will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests and 14-day isolation. Districts have been directed to make all arrangements to ensure that not a single returnee is allowed to go home directly without proper screening,” said Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RT-PCR COVID-19 test positivity rate
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp