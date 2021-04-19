Odisha logs 3,664 new cases, migrant arrival raises the ante

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha logged 3,664 new Covid-19 cases, a jump of 520 cases from the previous day, pushing the active cases over 20,000 in a fortnight. Two more also succumbed to the disease in last 24 hours.The test positivity rate (TPR) also shot up to 10.63 per cent (pc) from 8.44 pc a day before even as the number of tests was more. As many as 34,450 samples, including 13,000 through RT-PCR, were tested during the period.

While it had taken almost four months to reach at 10 pc TPR level during the first wave, the infectivity of the virus is so high this time that the rate zoomed past 10 pc in less than a month in the second wave of the pandemic. Of the fresh cases, 2,127 were among the people in quarantine and 1,537 were local infections. Five districts recorded over 200 new cases each with the maximum 704 people testing positive in Khurda followed by 340 in Sundargarh, 324 in Kalahandi, 221 in Nuapada and 210 in Bargarh.

Five other districts logged more than 100 cases each and nine districts over 50 each. One of the worst-hit districts Sambalpur reported 199 cases, Cuttack 198, Jharsuguda 183, Puri 143 and Mayurbhanj 119. As many as 1,680 infections were detected from 10 districts bordering Chhattisgarh accounting for around 46 pc of the caseload.With more than 1,000 active cases, seven districts - Sundaragrh, Khurda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Cuttack, Nuapada and Kalahandi - have been categorised as Covid hotspots. Of the 3,68,258 confirmed cases, 3,46,134 have recovered so far leaving 20,127 active cases.

Two women patients, aged 32 and 72, succumbed taking the death toll to 1,944. While the 32-year-old from Sundargarh was suffering from obstructive airway disease with hypothyroidism, the other patient from Bargarh had no comorbidities.Health officials attributed the rising cases in Khurda and Cuttack districts to the arrival of migrants from the worst-hit states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Delhi. The government has also shared a list of over 400 people, who had registered with Uttarakhand government for Kumbh Mela, with five district administrations.

“Apart from the registered pilgrims, those who had attended the religious congregation and are expected to return within next one week will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests and 14-day isolation. Districts have been directed to make all arrangements to ensure that not a single returnee is allowed to go home directly without proper screening,” said Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra.