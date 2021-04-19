Police raid Jharpada jail

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : A team led by IG of Prisons and Correctional Services Himansu Kumar Lal on Sunday conducted a surprise raid at the Jharpada Special Jail here and checked the belongings of its inmates. Gangsters Sheik Usman Ali alias Tito and Raja Acharya are among the 992 inmates lodged in the Special Jail.

Acharya was arrested by the Commissionerate Police on October 17 last year for allegedly demanding extortion. Tito was arrested by STF of Crime Branch on June 30, 2018 in an encounter in Jajpur district. Director General of Prisons and Director of Correctional Services Santosh Kumar Upadhyay recently directed the jail officials and the SPs to conduct surprise checks in the prisons where hardcore criminals are lodged.