Railways to transport oxygen from steel plants

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As states like Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh are struggling for oxygen at their Covid hospitals, the steel plants in Odisha have come forward to supply Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) for treatment of patients.

While Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has already transported LMO, Tata Steel has agreed to supply oxygen from their plants in Jajpur after a discussion with Union Minister for Steel Dharmendra Pradhan.The railways will operate ‘Oxygen Express’ trains for transport of LMO and oxygen cylinders across its key corridors. The LMO will be loaded from Rourkela and Angul.

A railway spokesperson said after Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra governments approached the Ministry of Railways to explore whether the LMO tankers could be moved, the Railways explored the technical feasibility of transportation of oxygen.

“The LMO will be transported through roll-on roll-off service with road tankers placed on flat wagons. Trials have been conducted at various locations. Empty tankers from Kalamboli railway station in Mumbai will come to Rourkela and Angul for loading of LMO tankers. Ramps are being built at Angul. First lot from Rourkela is expected by Tuesday,” he said.