Trinity undergoes purification after blood spills inside Srimandir

By Express News Service

PURI: In an unprecedented incident, Lord Jagannath and his siblings had to undergo the ritualistic purification through Maha Snana (bath) on Sunday as a fight between two police personnel led to blood spilling on the temple floor.

Soon after offering of ‘Madhyahna dhupa’ (lunch) at around 1.20 pm, a scuffle broke out between two Jagannath temple police (JTP) personnel identified as Gangadhar Pradhan and Manoj Panigrahi. In a fit of rage, Gangadhar allegedly hit Manoj with a wooden stump. Manoj sustained bleeding injury on his head.

As blood spilled on the floor at Beheran Dwar (door) near ‘Bhitar Kath’, servitors had to perform the ‘Maha Snana’ ritual. As per the temple tradition, if blood stains are found in the ‘Garbha Gruha’, ‘Bhitar Kath’ or ‘Bahar Kath’, the purification is observed and the interior of the shrine cleansed in a ritual called ‘Sodha’.

Sources said Manoj was rushed to the district headquarters hospital and is being treated for head injury. Till filling of the report, no complaint was lodged by either of the JTP personnel with Simhadwar police.

Only the servitors were present in the temple discharging their duty when the incident took place as the shrine is closed for devotees on Saturdays and Sundays due to the prevailing Covid situation.

JTP is the security wing of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA). There are over 100 JTP personnel along with regular police deployed by the State government in the temple.Taking a serious note of the incident, chief administrator of SJTA Dr Krishan Kumar has asked the temple officials to investigate the matter and file a report fixing responsibility by Monday.