30 students infected by Coronavirus in Odisha

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: THE district in the last 48 hours logged 67 Covid-19 positive cases with 30 of them being students. While 18 students belong to IGIT Sarang, 12 are from Hindol College. The infected students have been admitted to Covid care centres (CCCs) and Dhenkanal Covid hospital.

In view of the rising number of cases, the district administration has prohibited entry into Saptasajya ahead of the Ram Navami festival. Enforcement by civic body and police has also been tightened in the town and other areas.

Chief district medical and public health officer Dr Sujatarani Mishra informed that adequate number of beds and oxygen cylinders have been kept ready in Dhenkanal Covid hospital and three CCCs. “A total of 250 Covid beds have been readied in these health facilities”, she said.Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera reviewed vaccination and testing facilities on the day.The district currently has 124 active cases.