All-time high of 722 new COVID-19 infections in Sundargarh  

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Sundargarh district reported its all-time high single day spike of 722 new Covid cases on Monday with an alarming test positivity rate (TPR) of 26.83 per cent. With this, the active case tally in the district rose to 4,375 cases against the total 500 general and 105 critical care beds in the categories of ICU, ventilator and high definition unit. The official Covid death toll stands at 177 but unofficially, the figure is much higher.

Sources said around 5-6 deaths of Covid patients admitted to hospitals are being reported daily over the last few days. So far, Sundargarh has reported 21,438 positive cases. Rourkela ADM Aboli Sunil Naravane said 70-80 per cent cases of Rourkela are contact cases. The administration is trying to track these cases.

Sources said the home isolation strategy for positive patients is proving counter-productive in cases of slums where large numbers of family members are crammed in small rooms with no separate toilet facilities. It is learnt that after death of a Covid patient on April 13, his 46-year-old son suffering from fever and influenza-like symptoms for the last several days wanted to be tested at Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH). But, the RGH authorities refused him testing and instead he was sent home with medicines for five days.

Sources in the Health department said 120 and 200 institutional isolation beds are being readied at Sundargarh and Rajgangpur towns respectively. Similarly, 1,100 beds at Rourkela would be made operational in two days with mobilisation of doctors and paramedics.

Chief district medical officer Dr SK Mishra said efforts are underway to enhance daily testing to 2,000 at Rourkela. Infected persons having no safe home isolation facilities would be shifted to institutional isolation.