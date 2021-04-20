STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

All-time high of 722 new COVID-19 infections in Sundargarh  

Sources in the Health department said 120 and 200 institutional isolation beds are being readied at Sundargarh and Rajgangpur towns respectively.

Published: 20th April 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Sundargarh district reported its all-time high single day spike of 722 new Covid cases on Monday with an alarming test positivity rate (TPR) of 26.83 per cent. With this, the active case tally in the district rose to 4,375 cases against the total 500 general and 105 critical care beds in the categories of ICU, ventilator and high definition unit. The official Covid death toll stands at 177 but unofficially, the figure is much higher. 

Sources said around 5-6 deaths of Covid patients admitted to hospitals are being reported daily over the last few days. So far, Sundargarh has reported 21,438 positive cases. Rourkela ADM Aboli Sunil Naravane said 70-80 per cent cases of Rourkela are contact cases. The administration is trying to track these cases. 

Sources said the home isolation strategy for positive patients is proving counter-productive in cases of slums where large numbers of family members are crammed in small rooms with no separate toilet facilities. It is learnt that after death of a Covid patient on April 13, his 46-year-old son suffering from fever and influenza-like symptoms for the last several days wanted to be tested at Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH). But, the RGH authorities refused him testing and instead he was sent home with medicines for five days. 

Sources in the Health department said 120 and 200 institutional isolation beds are being readied at Sundargarh and Rajgangpur towns respectively. Similarly, 1,100 beds at Rourkela would be made operational in two days with mobilisation of doctors and paramedics. 

Chief district medical officer  Dr SK Mishra said efforts are underway to enhance daily testing to 2,000 at Rourkela. Infected persons having no safe home isolation facilities would be shifted to institutional isolation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sundargarh COVID 19
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp