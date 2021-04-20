STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJD won’t hold campaign rallies for Pipili bypoll: Naveen Patnaik

Announcing the decision in a series of tweets, the Chief Minister said the BJD as a responsible party will not like to put the lives of people in danger.

Published: 20th April 2021

CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Setting an example in these dire Covid times, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced the BJD’s decision not to hold public rallies or campaign meetings for by-election to Pipili Assembly constituency scheduled on May 13.

Announcing the decision in a series of tweets, the Chief Minister said the BJD as a responsible party will not like to put the lives of people in danger. “We contest elections to serve people,” he said and added, “If the campaign has potential to endanger lives, I would earnestly appeal to political parties and Election Commission of India to reconsider both the duration and method of campaigning.”Stating that every life is precious and he always considered people of Odisha as his family members, the Chief Minister said, “India is a mature democracy and together we can come out with a solution.”

The announcement by the Chief Minister came a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi suspended all election campaigns in West Bengal. The Pipili bypoll, which was originally scheduled to be held on April 17, was postponed to May 13 following the demise of Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj, who succumbed to Covid-19, on 

April 14. The Election Commission issued a fresh notification on Monday stating that polling will be held on May 13 between 7 am and 6 pm. The election process will be completed before May 18, it added.Meanwhile, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik constituted a committee headed by working president of OPCC Pradip Majhi to recommend name of the party candidate. The committee will meet on Tuesday over the matter.

