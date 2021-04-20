Civic body shifts vegetable vendors to prevent crowding in Paradip

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Amid a spurt in Covid cases in the port town, Paradip Municipal authorities have shifted nearly 200 vegetable vendors temporarily from Badapadia market to Bank Street to prevent crowding in the business hub.Situated in the heart of Paradip, Badapadia market witnesses huge crowd every day. Due to its close proximity to the main road, the market is also frequented by commuters. Sources said most of the customers neither wear masks nor maintain social distance, posing risk to public health.

In the last six days, Paradip has reported 34 Covid cases forcing the administration to put in place preventive measures to check the virus spread. On Monday, two cases were detected in the port town.Apart from Badapadia, Atharbanki, Nuabazaar and Tareni markets in the port town also witness blatant violation of Covid guidelines by people. Despite repeated appeals, both customers and shopkeepers throw safety protocols to the wind.

Besides, the sea beaches near Batighar and Nehrubangla are being thronged by hundreds of people in the afternoon. In view of the swelling crowd, petty shops like ‘gupchup’, ‘chaat’, tea, coffee and betel stalls have come up near the beaches and are doing brisk business. Sources said the beach goers too openly flout the guidelines.

Executive officer of Paradip Municipality Sourindra Routray said the vegetable vendors have been shifted to Bank Street to avert any possible spread of Covid-19 infection. “Shopkeepers were also shifted from Badapadia daily market after a spike in positive cases last year. The shifting is temporary. We have directed all shopkeepers to wear masks and maintain social distance for their safety, “ he added.Meanwhile, Jagatsinghpur district reported 33 positive cases on the day. With the new cases, the tally in the district rose to 9,460 of which 217 are active.