ICU capacity and hospital beds doubled as COVID-19 cases grow 38 times faster in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has ramped up health infrastructure across the state by adding twice the strength of general and ICU beds in dedicated Covid hospitals as the infection is spreading over 38 times faster during the second wave of the pandemic.

As many as 11,808 beds, including 2,018 in ICUs and 782 with ventilators have been set up in over 70 dedicated Covid hospitals so far to tackle the second wave. This apart, the districts have been directed to keep 22,541 beds with oxygen supply at the Covid care centres (CCCs) and 36,387 beds with oxygen supply at temporary medical centres (TMCs) in panchayat level clusters.

Making a presentation before Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar and other senior judges here on Monday, the Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department PK Mohapatra said a total 73,654 beds with oxygen supply are being set up in the state. While the dedicated Covid hospitals are ready with 11,808 beds, the PSUs have been asked to make arrangements of 3,700 beds with oxygen at their facilities, he said.

“In view of the rapid transmission that may put stress on the healthcare system, we have decided to add twice the strength of ICU beds and four times the last year’s peak requirement of high dependency units (step down ICUs). Additional engagement of healthcare workers along with doctors is also being prioritised,” he said.

In addition to the exclusively managed state-run Covid hospitals and CCCs, the government has also signed MoUs with over 60 private hospitals and set up both Covid hospitals and CCCs as per need to provide free treatment to Covid patients.

Highlighting the evolved behaviour of the highly infectious virus with various mutations, the health officials advised the judges of the High Court and lower courts to strictly adhere to the SOP prescribed by the government to minimise the risk of transmission.

The second wave was triggered by the mutant virus strains like UK, South Africa and Brazil variants. The double mutant found in several states including Odisha is also attributed to the exponential surge in new Covid-19 infections.

Mohapatra informed the members from the judiciary that the state government is making best possible efforts to meet the demand during the peak of the pandemic. Even as the state is oxygen surplus now, the existing capacity is being expanded 10 times the peak requirement of the first wave. Odisha State Medical Corporation has been asked to procure three lakh vials of Remdesivir injection and 20 lakh Favipiravir tablets, he said.

Meanwhile, the hospitalisation of patients is rising in the state with a substantial number of patients requiring ICU admission. Of the total 23,065 active cases, 2,000 patients have been hospitalised (1,576 in general beds, 424 in ICU and 59 on ventilators).

While all 105 general beds and 45% ICU beds at Shanti Memorial Hospital in Sundargarh, all 80 ICU beds in Jay Prakash Hospital in Rourkela and 100% ICU beds at Tata Hospital in Duburi are occupied, the ICU occupancy is expected to cross last year’s peak period requirement of 707 in the next few days.

“In view of the rising demand, we have increased the ICU strength and ventilator availability. So far, only 21% beds in ICU and 8% ventilator beds have been occupied. On a daily basis, additional beds are being added in collaboration with the private hospitals,” Mohapatra added.