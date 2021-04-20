STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

ICU capacity and hospital beds doubled as COVID-19 cases grow 38 times faster in Odisha

As many as 11,808 beds, including 2,018 in ICUs and 782 with ventilators have been set up in over 70 dedicated Covid hospitals so far to tackle the second wave.

Published: 20th April 2021 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar in a video conference with health officials.

Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar in a video conference with health officials. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has ramped up health infrastructure across the state by adding twice the strength of general and ICU beds in dedicated Covid hospitals as the infection is spreading over 38 times faster during the second wave of the pandemic.

As many as 11,808 beds, including 2,018 in ICUs and 782 with ventilators have been set up in over 70 dedicated Covid hospitals so far to tackle the second wave. This apart, the districts have been directed to keep 22,541 beds with oxygen supply at the Covid care centres (CCCs) and 36,387 beds with oxygen supply at temporary medical centres (TMCs) in panchayat level clusters.

Making a presentation before Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar and other senior judges here on Monday, the Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department PK Mohapatra said a total 73,654 beds with oxygen supply are being set up in the state. While the dedicated Covid hospitals are ready with 11,808 beds, the PSUs have been asked to make arrangements of 3,700 beds with oxygen at their facilities, he said.

“In view of the rapid transmission that may put stress on the healthcare system, we have decided to add twice the strength of ICU beds and four times the last year’s peak requirement of high dependency units (step down ICUs). Additional engagement of healthcare workers along with doctors is also being prioritised,” he said.

In addition to the exclusively managed state-run Covid hospitals and CCCs, the government has also signed MoUs with over 60 private hospitals and set up both Covid hospitals and CCCs as per need to provide free treatment to Covid patients.

Highlighting the evolved behaviour of the highly infectious virus with various mutations, the health officials advised the judges of the High Court and lower courts to strictly adhere to the SOP prescribed by the government to minimise the risk of transmission.

The second wave was triggered by the mutant virus strains like UK, South Africa and Brazil variants. The double mutant found in several states including Odisha is also attributed to the exponential surge in new Covid-19 infections.

Mohapatra informed the members from the judiciary that the state government is making best possible efforts to meet the demand during the peak of the pandemic. Even as the state is oxygen surplus now, the existing capacity is being expanded 10 times the peak requirement of the first wave. Odisha State Medical Corporation has been asked to procure three lakh vials of Remdesivir injection and 20 lakh Favipiravir tablets, he said.

Meanwhile, the hospitalisation of patients is rising in the state with a substantial number of patients requiring ICU admission. Of the total 23,065 active cases, 2,000 patients have been hospitalised (1,576 in general beds, 424 in ICU and 59 on ventilators).

While all 105 general beds and 45% ICU beds at Shanti Memorial Hospital in Sundargarh, all 80 ICU beds in Jay Prakash Hospital in Rourkela and 100% ICU beds at Tata Hospital in Duburi are occupied, the ICU occupancy is expected to cross last year’s peak period requirement of 707 in the next few days.

“In view of the rising demand, we have increased the ICU strength and ventilator availability. So far, only 21% beds in ICU and 8% ventilator beds have been occupied. On a daily basis, additional beds are being added in collaboration with the private hospitals,” Mohapatra added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha COVID 19 Odisha government COVID hospitals ICU beds in COVID hospitals
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp