IFFCO to set up oxygen plant in Odisha, supply free of cost

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) on Monday said it will set up four oxygen plants including one in Odisha.The company, which is in the process of setting up an oxygen plant at its Kalol unit in Gujarat, has placed orders to put up three more such plants, two in Uttar Pradesh and one at Paradip in Odisha, for supply to hospitals treating Covid-19 patients free of cost.

In a letter to Union Chemical and Fertiliser Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, IFFCO managing director US Awasthi said the company has taken steps to set up oxygen plant at its fertiliser units to augment the supply to meet the requirement of patients affected by the pandemic.

Noting that IFFCO has already placed an order for setting up an oxygen plant at its fertiliser plant in Gujarat, Awasthi said the plant will be operational within two weeks. The plant will have a capacity to produce 700 cylinders, each having a capacity of 46.7 litre, per day with medical grade oxygen of 99.5 per cent purity.

He said the plant will cost around `7 crore for production of around 33,000 litre of oxygen per day. "We would be making available oxygen free of cost to hospitals treating Covid patients. This is a small contribution of IFFCO in service of nation during the current challenging times due to the pandemic," Awasthi said.

Sources in IFFCO said it will take at least 15 days from Monday to transport, install and commission an oxygen plant. A dedicated team is working on this project. IFFCO will fill up the oxygen cylinders free of cost for hospitals, but they need to bring their own cylinders for refill. A security deposit will be taken if cylinders are taken from IFFCO to avoid hoarding of oxygen, the sources said.

Several states including Maharashtra and Delhi are facing acute shortage of oxygen due to huge demand as large number of Covid patients are getting hospitalised on daily basis.