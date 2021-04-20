STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Imposter held for loan fraud in Odisha  

The incident came to light after Sarala, who belongs to Badabellari in Erasama, lodged a complaint with police on April 15. 

Published: 20th April 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Erasama police on Monday arrested a man from Kujang for allegedly impersonating as a woman and using her bank account to avail a loan and siphoning off a large chunk of the money from the sanctioned amount.

Posing as Sarala Pradhan, the accused Linkan Biswal had availed a loan of Rs 22.50 lakh through her SBI account. After the loan was sanctioned, he reportedly transferred Rs 13.75 lakh to his three bank accounts and gave some money to a contractor, police said. Biswal belonged to Pankpal village in Kujang.

The incident came to light after Sarala, who belongs to Badabellari in Erasama, lodged a complaint with police on April 15. Sarala, wife of a retired government employee, had deposited Rs 30 lakh as fixed deposit (FD) in her account at SBI branch of Erasama. However, she stopped receiving messages of bank transactions after February 12. Suspecting foul play, she went to the SBI branch office on April 15 and to her dismay, she learnt that the phone number linked to her bank account has been changed.

The bank staff also told her that her account has been used to avail a loan of Rs 22.50 lakh of which Rs 13.75 lakh has been transferred to three other banks. Branch manager Bindusagar Nayak verified the same following which Sarala filed a complaint with Erasama police the same day.During investigation, police found that Linkan changed the complainant’s mobile number at SBI, Rahama branch on February 12 and availed the loan after linking her account with his number. After transferring the money to three of his accounts, Linkan gave some of the money to contractor Kalia Sahoo who used the money for construction work under MGNREGS, police said.

While Kalia has been detained for interrogation, Linkan was arrested and produced in court on Monday. Erasama IIC Prasant Majhi said Rs 2 lakh was seized from the accused’s possession. “We are probing the role of bank staff at SBI Rahama branch where the complainant’s number was changed,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Erasama
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp