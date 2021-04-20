STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lessons from past to help Ganjam tide over coronavirus resurgence  

The Ganjam administration will fight the second wave by using lessons drawn from its experience in Covid management last year.

Representational photo (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Ganjam administration will fight the second wave by using lessons drawn from its experience in Covid management last year.District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange on Monday said all arrangements have been put in place to accommodate migrant workers returning to Ganjam during the second Covid wave. “The number of migrant returnees is likely to be less in comparison to last year as no major industries have been closed in other states. However, we are prepared to meet any exigency,” he said.

Kulange directed the district officials to record the details of returnees and keep them in isolation. In view of the spurt in Covid cases, door-to-door screening of people will be carried out from Tuesday. Households will be provided with contact numbers of the district Covid management centres apart from telemedicine service.

District level Covid management centres have been opened at MKCGMCH, City hospital and offices of Sub-Collectors which will function round the clock. The staff of ‘Mo Sarkar’ cell will work in three shifts. Symptomatic persons in isolation will be monitored regularly and in case of any complication, immediate treatment will be provided to them. Areas in the district reporting more positive cases will be declared mini-containment zones.

The Collector said the administration is also keeping a close watch on Kumbh Mela returnees to the district. The returnees have been asked to stay in compulsory isolation for 14 days.Kulange claimed that the district has adequate stock of medicines and oxygen. “Around 1,700 beds with oxygen have been readied. Last year, we had 98 ICU beds but now 250 have been kept ready. Unlike last year, buildings of various institutions will be used in case of any exigency. As many as 24 swab testing centres have been opened in the district. Besides, five ambulances have been provided to each block of the district,” he added.In the last 24 hours Ganjam reported 62 new Covid cases. So far, 372 cases are active in the district.

