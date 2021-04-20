STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa HC orders Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of victims

It further directed the authorities to ensure that the criminal law process has been set in motion in respect of the two incidents as required under the PEMSR Act.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday directed the State government to immediately pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of four sanitation workers who were asphyxiated in sewage tanks in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recently.The Court issued the direction while taking suo motu notice of a report published in The New Indian Express on April 16, 2021 on the death of two sanitation workers - Bishnu Naik of Badamba and T Prabhakar of Pattapol area of Cuttack - due to asphyxiation while manually cleaning a sewer line at Sector-10, CDA on April 15.

The Court also took judicial notice of death of two other sanitation workers - Sunaram Sardar of Jharkhand and Silup Birua from Mayurbhanj - under identical circumstances at Brahmeswar Bagh area in Bhubaneswar on March 19, 2021.

While registering a suo motu PIL titled ‘Deaths of Sanitation Workers’, the Court appointed lawyers Bibhu Prasad Tripathy and Pami Rath as Amicus Curiae in the case while fixing May 10 for hearing on the matter. It also asked the State government to file an affidavit giving details relating to deaths of sanitation workers since 1993 along with information on the compensation paid in respect of each such death. The Court wanted to know by the next date the steps the State government has taken so far to implement, in letter and spirit, the various provisions of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation (PEMSR) Act, 2013 and the Rules there under.

The Court also directed the government to inform it about the status of inquiry on the Cuttack incident and if the investigation is complete, to place the copy of the inquiry report and the corrective steps taken pursuant thereto by the next date. It further directed the authorities to ensure that the criminal law process has been set in motion in respect of the two incidents as required under the PEMSR Act.

Reacting strongly to the two incidents in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray said, “The shameful practice of making persons belonging to the underprivileged and poorest sections of Indian society undertake the hazardous manual cleaning of sewers and septic tanks continues unabated notwithstanding the PEMSR Act. 

The bench said that it is inexplicable that a democratic country governed by the Constitution, the Preamble which assures to all Indians social justice, equality of status and of opportunity, fraternity assuring the dignity of the individual, should witness and condone in the 21st century the deplorable practice of making humans enter sewer lines and septic tanks that require cleaning, without protective gear, and in that process sacrifice their lives for the better health of their fellow beings”, the Bench further observed.

