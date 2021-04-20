PHC wise zones to monitor Covid situation

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: THE Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Monday decided to form urban public health centre (UPHC) wise zones to monitor the Covid-19 situation which is worsening with each passing day in Cuttack.

At an emergency meeting, the CMC authorities also decided to form clusters consisting of different zones and an administrative officer will remain in charge of each cluster for overall monitoring. “We have two urban community health centres (UCHCs) and 12 UPHCs in 59 wards. The number of wards coming under the service area of a public health centre will be considered as a zone to facilitate in monitoring home isolation, contact tracing, screening and testing in coordination with the ward officer concerned, local ASHA and anganwadi workers,” said CMC Commissioner Ananya Das.

The CMC has roped in 10 additional doctors who will be engaged zone wise in the UPHCs after undergoing training for a day or two in addition to the existing staff to monitor the Covid situation in their respective zones, Das informed.

The CMC has activated its toll free number 7077775555 which people can use to get information on Covid testing and treatment facilities. The Commissioner said that the surge in cases now is twice or thrice more than the first wave and preparations are being made accordingly to contain the surge.

The district on Monday registered 251 fresh cases. The fresh cases include the highest 150 cases reported from the CMC area and the rest 101 are from rural areas of the district. Of the 150 cases detected in the CMC area, 76 cases have been reported from home quarantine and 9 cases from institutional quarantine.