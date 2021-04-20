STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

PHC wise zones to monitor Covid situation

The fresh cases include the highest 150 cases reported from the CMC area and the rest 101 are from rural areas of the district.

Published: 20th April 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19

A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: THE Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Monday decided to form urban public health centre (UPHC) wise zones to monitor the Covid-19 situation which is worsening with each passing day in Cuttack.

At an emergency meeting, the CMC authorities also decided to form clusters consisting of different zones and an administrative officer will remain in charge of each cluster for overall monitoring. “We have two urban community health centres (UCHCs) and 12 UPHCs in 59 wards. The number of wards coming under the service area of a public health centre will be considered as a zone to facilitate in monitoring home isolation, contact tracing, screening and testing in coordination with the ward officer concerned, local ASHA and anganwadi workers,” said CMC Commissioner Ananya Das.

The CMC has roped in 10 additional doctors who will be engaged zone wise in the UPHCs after undergoing training for a day or two in addition to the existing staff to monitor the Covid situation in their respective zones, Das informed. 

The CMC has activated its toll free number 7077775555 which people can use to get information on Covid testing and treatment facilities. The Commissioner said that the surge in cases now is twice or thrice more than the first wave and preparations are being made accordingly to contain the surge.

The district on Monday registered 251 fresh cases. The fresh cases include the highest 150 cases reported from the CMC area and the rest 101 are from rural areas of the district. Of the 150 cases detected in the CMC area, 76 cases have been reported from home quarantine and 9 cases from institutional quarantine. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Cuttack
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp