Volunteers yet again rise to the virus challenge in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the State battling a second wave ofcoronavirus infections, many volunteers from across the Twin City have come forward to help the distressed with food and other amenities.

Rajasthan Seva Sansthan, an organisation based out of Cuttack that distributed 82,000 food packets to people during the lockdown and shutdowns last year, has reopened its kitchen recently to provide free food to people and infected patients in home isolation in the Twin City.

“We started receiving queries for food since April 16 amid the surge of Covid-19 cases. We have started providing free lunch packets consisting of two kinds of sabzi, four chapattis, dal and rice since Saturday. So far, we have got requests for food from around 20 persons”, said founder of the organisation Navratan Bothra.

The food deliveries are no-contact, he said and added that the organisation’s staff and volunteers leave the lunch packets at the entrance of patient’s home. “Last year, we were preparing the food at Baba Ramdev temple on Bhubaneswar-Cuttack highway but this time, we are cooking in a comparatively smaller scale at a friend’s house. If the demand rises, we will shift the kitchen to a bigger and dedicated space”, Bothra added.

He has also been receiving many requests for food packets through India Cares.”Cooked vegetarian food can be provided at two to three hours notice to any Covid-19 patient in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. For lunch packets, one can send a message on India Cares Twitter handle or my Twitter account Navratan Bothra,” he said. India Cares was formed by senior IPS officer Arun Bothra who received many requests for help from across the country during the lockdown.