Weekend shutdown returns to all urban areas in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: As Covid-19 situation continues to worsen at an alarming pace, Odisha government on Monday announced strict measures including weekend shutdown in all urban areas of the State from April 24.Earlier on April 15, the government had imposed weekend shutdown in 10 Western Odisha districts neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena announced that the weekend shutdown has been extended to Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and all urban areas in rest of the 20 districts as the situation has become serious. Night curfew will continue in urban areas of the 20 districts from 9 pm to 5 am and in 10 districts neighbouring Chhattisgarh from 6 pm to 5 am.

The new guidelines issued by the government has imposed strict regulations on markets and shops. Haats and markets will be decentralised and allowed to operate with minimum 30 feet distance from shop to shop. Number of buyers to the shop will be regulated by the market association and shop owners in such a way that physical distance of six feet is maintained between buyer to buyer and buyer to shop owner during the entire period of their stay in the establishment.

Hotels and restaurants will also not allow outside persons, other than their in house resident guests, to dine inside. However, hotels and restaurants can serve take away food to customers, buyers and clients. They can also take online orders and deliver food. Besides, no street vendor can serve food to consumers at the venue. They can, however, serve take away food, it stated.

The SRC maintained that Covid protocols will have to be strictly observed by organisers of such facilities. He warned that any violation of Covid-19 protocols will attract closure, sealing and cancellation of licence. The government has also prohibited jatra, opera and open air theatres as Covid cases continued to rise rapidly across the State. However, cinema halls and theatres will be allowed to operate with up to 50 per cent (pc) of the hall capacity with strict adherence to Covid protocols during the entire period of the show.

Entertainment and amusement parks, merry-go-around, meena bazaar and related activities will be allowed within the ceiling of 50 persons. Anganwadi centres will also remain closed and take home ration or other alternate solutions as feasible will be worked out by the Women and Child Development department, Jena said.

The fresh guidelines maintained that religious rituals in temples, churches, mosques and places of worship will be permitted with limited number of priests and staff adhering to safety protocols. The district magistrates may looking into the prevailing situation and in consultation with relevant stakeholders impose any further restrictions as deemed proper, he added.

The SRC advised people to avoid other social functions including birthday, thread ceremony and anniversary. Such functions if organised will have to done inside the house with family members participating, he said and added that no outside guests will participate in any social functions. Besides, Jena said no outside venues like hotels, kalyan mandaps, resorts, clubs and association buildings will allow any social function on their premises.

The guidelines reiterated that persons allowed in a marriage function will not be more than 50 for the entire event including hosts, guests, priests, catering and other support staff. In case of funerals and last rites, the ceiling will not exceed 20 persons. No marriage procession will be allowed.

The list of participants in marriage, funeral and last rites should be submitted to the local authorities at least 24 hours before the event. This list will be conspicuously displayed at prominent locations of the venue which can be read from a distance of 10 feet. If persons other than those declared are found, it will be considered as violation of condition of permission and proper action will be initiated under Disaster Management Act and other relevant laws.