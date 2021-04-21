Amid COVID-19 resurgence, Odisha government cancels matriculation exam

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the resurgence of COVID-19, the Odisha government on Wednesday announced cancellation of the annual matriculation examination that was scheduled to begin from May 3.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed that the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), which conducts the annual Class X board examination, will prepare the results on the basis of objective criteria.

"Any candidate, who will not be satisfied with the marks awarded to him/her, will be given an opportunity to sit in the examination that would be held when the situation is conducive," Dash told mediapersons.

Like the Class X exam, all tests of the Odisha State Board of Madrasa Education scheduled to begin from March 19 have also been cancelled.

The Director, Secondary Education, who is also the president of Odisha State Board of Madrasa Education will take appropriate steps for awarding alternate mode of marks to the students who were supposed to appear in the Madrasa Board Examination.

A meeting in this regard was held by the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with the stakeholders of the School and Mass Education department on April 15.

On Tuesday, Class X students had staged a demonstration outside Naveen Nivas demanding cancellation of the examinations. Earlier, the ICSE and CBSE had cancelled the Class X examinations of their boards.