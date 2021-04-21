Berhampur in grip of 2nd coronavirus wave  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The second Covid wave is slowly but steadily tightening its grip on Berhampur with 20 fresh cases reported from the Silk City on Tuesday. The new cases include six women and 14 men in the age group of 23 to 72 years. The localities which reported the infections are Badakhemundi street, Baikunthanagar, Ankuli, Brajanagar, Desibehera street, Cooperative Colony, Gate Bazaar at Gosaninuagaon, Aska Road, Sriramnagar, ORT Colony, Shastrinagar and Tulasinagar.

In view of the infection spread, the Ganjam district administration urged residents to strictly adhere to Covid guidelines. However, lack of transparency in providing information to public is posing hindrance in effective implementation of the safety norms. Except daily positive case count, the residents are not being updated about the number of deaths and other Covid related information.

Besides, locals are complaining about lack of testing facilities in contrast to the claim of the district administration of putting in place adequate test centres. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, several residents alleged that symptomatic persons are being deprived of Covid test. Testing centres including the one at MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) are reportedly refusing to conduct tests on the plea that only patients admitted to hospitals are being tested. Many residents are also complaining about lack of beds for infected persons.

Sources said six persons with Covid symptoms died in MKCGMCH in last one week. However, these were stated as deaths due to influenza like illness (ILI) or severe acute respiratory infections (SARI). Even the bodies were handed over to their family members in violation of Covid protocol. Despite repeated attempts, the MKCGMCH authorities were unavailable for comment.

Meanwhile, Ganjam reported 49 new positive cases in the last 24 hours. A journalist identified as Karunakar Sahu (55) of Sheragada area succumbed to the virus while undergoing treatment at Hinjili Covid care centre. The administration said the cause of the death is being looked into.